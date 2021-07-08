Apple (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 305 by Analysts at Barclays

Apple (LON:J) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

