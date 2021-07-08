Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 3.1% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.01 and last traded at $60.00. 5,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 425,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $7,660,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.