Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 17,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,692,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 105.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

