Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 533,506 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

