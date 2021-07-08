Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $45.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,418. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

