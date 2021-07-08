ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lifted by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000.

ARKK stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,005. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92.

