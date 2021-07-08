Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

