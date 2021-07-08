Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,546 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $201,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.24. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

