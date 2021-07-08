Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $527.05 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

