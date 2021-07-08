Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 102,067 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,067 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $30,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after buying an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after buying an additional 864,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 102,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

