Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 336,796 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Cboe Global Markets worth $28,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

