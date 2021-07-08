Arthur S. Wolcott Purchases 762 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.42 per share, with a total value of $19,310.72.
NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $457.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.
