Arthur S. Wolcott Purchases 762 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.42 per share, with a total value of $19,310.72.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $457.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

