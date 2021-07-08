AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00893225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

