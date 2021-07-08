Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $337.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $306.39 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.62.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

