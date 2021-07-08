ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Bank of America

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 3.60.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.