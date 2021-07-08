Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAWW. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $647,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,799,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.