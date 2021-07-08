Atom Investors LP Has $677,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

