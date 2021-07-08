Atom Investors LP Invests $768,000 in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WORK. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

