Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.21. 12,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,258. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

