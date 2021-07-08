Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 235,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

