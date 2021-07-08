Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 35,647 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 250,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,482. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

