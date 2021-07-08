Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 181,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,171. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.71.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOYU. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

