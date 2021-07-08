Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 114 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total transaction of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,576,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,378,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

