Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 5,530 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.55. 10,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.