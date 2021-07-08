Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,299 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.4% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $45,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $293.42. 24,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,967. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.