Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Avangrid worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 656.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 32,424 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.