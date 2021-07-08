Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

