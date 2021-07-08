AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,894 ($50.88). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,888 ($50.80), with a volume of 101,196 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVV. Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 349.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,489.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44). Also, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVEVA Group Company Profile (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.