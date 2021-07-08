Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Holdings Lowered by Voce Capital Management LLC

Voce Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the period. Avid Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 4,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

