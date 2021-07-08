Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.81. 259,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,854. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

