Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $33.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.28.

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $18,544,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. Research analysts expect that Azul will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

