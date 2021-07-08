Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Boosted by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,345 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 41.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $180,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $175.84. 138,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

