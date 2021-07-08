Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

