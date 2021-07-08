Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $15,268,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

