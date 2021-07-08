Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.45. 7,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

