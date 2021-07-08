Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.28% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

