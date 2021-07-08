Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 850 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Heska worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heska by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $228.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.04 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Heska’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

