Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 10,401.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.