Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,263 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $149.88 and a 12-month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

