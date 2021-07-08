Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MD stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

