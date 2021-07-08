Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 572,475 shares.The stock last traded at $99.54 and had previously closed at $101.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

