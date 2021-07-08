Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 445,470 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 170,029 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTBK opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

