Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,641 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

NYSE TRI opened at $100.98 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $101.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

