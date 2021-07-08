Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.18% of Scholastic worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Scholastic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Scholastic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Scholastic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Scholastic stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

