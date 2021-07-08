Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

