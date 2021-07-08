Barclays Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,150

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,120.77 ($79.97).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,038 ($78.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

