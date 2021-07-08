Barclays Downgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Underweight

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

NYSE:FNV opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

