Barclays Lowers Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $27.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

