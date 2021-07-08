Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

