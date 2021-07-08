Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

